Goodwood Members’ Meeting: All you need to know about the action-packed weekend of motor racing

The event was first scheduled for March 28-29, 2020, but was postponed after the Government announced it would no longer be supporting emergency services for mass gatherings so critical workers could be available to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally rescheduled for April 10-11, 2021, it was postponed again after the Government’s roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions rendered the date impossible.

The Members’ Meeting is an action-packed weekend of motor racing exclusively for members and fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC) and their guests, recapturing the intimacy and camaraderie of the members-only race weekends held in Goodwood’s heyday.

The 78th Members' Meeting takes place at Goodwood on October 16/17. Photo: Jayson Fong

Normally the curtain raiser for the historic racing season, this year it will be a triumphant finale.

Not only will visitors witness two full days of wheel-to-wheel motorsport, but the Members’ Meeting offers a whole host of traditional games, a complimentary fairground open all weekend and fantastic entertainment on Saturday night, with spectacular fireworks, entertainment, music, delicious food and merriment!

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50. Photo: Gordon Murray Automotive/Richard Pardon

Racing

The weekend will be packed with crowd-pleasing action, including popular races like the S.F. Edge Trophy for Edwardian leviathans, and the Gerry Marshall Trophy for Group 1 touring cars of the 1970s and early ’80s, as part of an unchanged race line-up.

Other races include the Pierpoint Cup, Earl Howe Trophy, Arundell Cup, Don Parker Trophy, Moss Trophy, Hailwood Trophy, Gurney Cup, Salvadori Cup and Ronnie Hoare Trophy.

The rally sprint will also go ahead as planned, and promises to be even more dramatic thanks to the earlier darkness in October, which means the cars and drivers will face a full night stage.

There will also be demonstrations and more taking place throughout what is set to be a truly spectacular weekend.

Gordon Murray Automotive will showcase its ground-breaking T.50 supercar for the first time in public at the 78th Members’ Meeting.

Over the weekend, the 3.9-litre V12 650bhp T.50 will take to the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit for a five-lap run, marking its dynamic debut.

Also on display will be the track-focused T.50s Niki Lauda show car.

Gordon Murray Automotive will also display a collection of prestigious heritage vehicles that highlight Gordon’s light-weighting ethos, including the 1975 Brabham BT44B, 1967 IGM Ford (T.1), 1972 IGM Formula 750 (T.4), 1992 LCC Rocket (T.21) and 1972 Duckhams Ford LM (T.3).

Games

The variety of games available at the Members’ Meeting is legendary. Where else can you play croquet one minute then race ferrets the next?

Remember, all of these games are voluntary, but each time you play you will be scoring points for your House in the weekend’s competition.

There will be: the School Sports Day, with hockey, lacrosse, netball and running, on Hurricane Lawn; croquet, French boules, quoits, giant rollaball, giant Connect Four and giant Tumble Towers on Richmond Lawn; Kids’ Kart Racing and Stunt Driving Challenge in the Skid Pan; Sjoelbak Shuffleboard in the Great Hall; duck herding, ferret racing, laser clay shooting and air rifle range in Country Corner (Lavant Corner); darts and snooker in The Social Club (Super Shell building); adult axe throwing in Craftsman Corner (Super Shell Lawn); and Tug of War on Pit Lane Lawn.