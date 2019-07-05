Goodwood Festival of Speed: Major traffic delays as petrolheads flock to Goodwood Motor Circuit

Slow traffic has been reported on the roads surrounding Goodwood Motor Circuit this morning (July 5).

As visitors travel to the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, traffic is queuing in both directions along New Road, both sides of the motor circuit roundabout.

Slow traffic has also been reported to be backing up along Claypit Lane all the way down onto Chichester Bypass and in both directions in Kennel Hill up to the junction with Selthurstpark Road.

Drivers have been warned to expect significant delays along the A27 as the day progresses.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed, a yearly celebration of all things motor racing, will run from yesterday (July 4) until Sunday (July 7).