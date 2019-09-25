Gold award for Grandad's Front Room

Grandad’s Front Room CIC has won the gold prize in the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards

Grandad’s Front Room CIC has won the gold prize in the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards

The comwas chosen as the winner despite stiff competition from 17 other small businesses with big hearts who made it to the regional finals for the the award which is in partnership with BusinessesForSale.com

One judge, Rufus Bazley, marketing director at BusinessesForSale.com said: "The sheer range of people Grandad’s Front Room has helped and the numerous ways in which cares for the community so are too long to list.

"Grandad’s Front Room offers a warm place for anyone in need to enjoy a cup of tea, a biscuit and a chat; it tirelessly raises funds for local families in need, it builds the confidence and competence of those keen to study to empower them to access learning, and it offers all kinds of practical help and sage advice to people who frankly feel they have nowhere else to go.”

“This win comes from a context of incredible competition – in 2019 the Small Business Big Heart Awards attracted more entries than ever before, which meant there were more finalists than ever before, and so for us judges making the decision was harder than ever before.

"We were impressed and humbled by each and every one, and would like to thank them not only for entering but also for everything they do for the communities and charities they support.”

Founder of Grandad’s Front Room Danny Dawes said: "Business has traditionally been about profit but times are changing and now instead of pounds and pennies it the creation of smiles and the wiping away of tears that is on the balance sheet.

"To be recognised by the Small Business Big Heart Awards for following this mantra is humbling and we at Grandads Front Room CIC recognise the effort that every social enterprise puts into their Communities, we also thank them and say:

"If we stand together, speak with words that empower and act in the interest of all then we WILL make a difference in our Communities across the UK and further. Together we are the change that is needed."

As the winner of the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Award Grandad’s Front Room will receive a £1,000 prize to donate to a good cause of its choice.

For more information on the Awards visit https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/small-business-big-heart.