Anthony Wightwick-Hotston improved his health and wellbeing at Arun Leisure Centre

Six months on and Anthony Wightwick-Hotston has seen physical and mental improvements, including dramatically increased mobility.

An initially nervous Anthony, 60, bravely took the first step on his journey to recovery through the Health Referral Programme.

Six months ago he met Dave Foxwell, the leisure centre’s health referral.

This meeting gave him the confidence he needed to continue with the scheme, join the centre and return to exercise.

Anthony said; “Dave made me feel comfortable and understood.

“I can’t thank Dave enough, he was nothing short of excellent.

“Joining Arun Leisure Centre was the best thing I ever did and the only advice I can give to anyone looking to join the health referral scheme at Arun is – go for it.”

Anthony decided to try the swimming pool-based sessions, including the GP Hydro-Spin and GP Aquatic Referral, which he attends every week.

He feels the water-based exercise has been a great benefit as it is low impact and he can walk around in the water without assistance, now his confidence has grown.

Since starting the classes Anthony has made many improvements, both physically and mentally, including dramatically increased mobility and he can now walk around his home without his walking stick.

He has also seen improvements with his breathing, especially at night which helps aid better sleep.

Not only has Anthony benefitted physically and mentally, he has benefitted socially.

Attending on a regular basis has allowed him to build friendships and he enjoys the social interaction which he looks forward to each week.

Arun Leisure Centre, managed by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Arun District Council, works with a wide range of local health providers, including GPs, and offers activities for people of all ages to help promote the benefits of exercise, even when living with a long-term health condition.

GP Hydro-Spin and GP Aquatic Referral are part of the Health Referral Programme that is open to anyone who suffers with a health condition and would benefit from regular exercise.

The programme includes group classes, specialist courses and individual programmes to suit individual needs.