Girl guide’s designs are a hit at this year’s Bognor in Bloom competition

This year’s theme was remembrance- a reflection of the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion and ‘poppy day’ which take place this year.

Entries came flooding in from all over town, but Charlotte Sturgess and Lily Dunham came out on top. Their designs, which explore the cultural significance of the poppy, have been brought to life at the seafront mound flowerbeds.

“We had some amazing entries from rainbow, brownie, guide and ranger groups- all depicting what the poppy meant to them,” A spokesperson for Bognor Regis Town Council said.

One of the Bognor Regis in Bloom guides winners

“After much deliberation by the Mayor, other Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group members and a member of our Town Force Team- two winners were chosen!”