Garden waste collections working on a one day delay

A spokesperson apologised for the delay and said the team “are working hard to minimise the impact this will have on receiving your garden waste collections.”

Biffa is trying to ensure all collections are made by July 17 and have asked customers to continue presenting their bins for collection.

This is just the latest in a series of disruptions to the companies provision of service. On July 8, it reported a ‘slight delay’ in the collection of green waste bins in Arun District.