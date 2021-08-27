Funshine days: arts, crafts and hula hooping on Bognor seafront- pictures

Activities included a story-telling circle, an arts and crafts workshop and a sandcastle competition which proved to be a highlight for many of the children on the day.

First place winners Ellen Staker and Ava Jones were both awarded £10 book vouchers for their hard work and relished the chance to have their work judged by Deputy Mayor John Barrett and Town Crier Jane Smith.

Both Ava and Ellen attributed their win to their dads, saying “Our dads are big builders and they teach us a lot, we make castles whenever we come to the beach.”

The activities were also a hit with parents, many of whom appreciated the cost-free accessibility of the day’s events.

“It’s brilliant,” said Grandmother of 3 Pauline Chapman. “We all joined in with the hula hooping, even I did and I can’t hula hoop. But the way the instructor taught it and broke it down was actually superb. By the end of it, she was such a good teacher most people were doing it.

“It’s all free. What do get that’s free nowadays?”

