Funeral held for Helen Slaughter

The funeral of Helen Slaughter was held this week.

Friends and family of the Barnham woman came together for a midday service at St Mary’s Church in Barnham on Monday 20.

The mother-of-three went missing from her home on November 1 2017 sparking numerous public appeals to try to find her and bring her home.

Helen’s body was found on Tuesday March 5 at woods near Arundel.

Husband Ken described the funeral as ‘very fitting’ and thanked friends and family for their support at the funeral, including colleagues at at Bailiffscourt, where she was head gardner, and older colleagues from Barnham Primary School.

Ken said: “It was very nice but very sad.”

“It was sad following her to the church – we haven’t seen her for 18 months, but there she was ahead of us in a coffin.”

Ken added: “I read about my memories of Helen and told them about her.”

“She should still be here and we just wish she was still here.

“I read about my memories of Helen and told [people at the funeral] about her.”

During the service Reverend Tony Brant read the poem ‘Do not stand at my grave and weep’ by Mary Elizabeth Frye.

“It was comforting,” said Ken.

“We listened to what the reverend had to say and his words were very nice to follow and very comforting.

“It’s just that we are so sad that she has gone and we will miss her forever and we will always love her.

“It’s not just me. It’s her boys, her family, my family, and all of her friends.”

Helen was described as a ‘lovely person’ and a ‘wonderful mum’ to her three sons, Tom 28, Jack 27 and Seth 22.

“She was a very caring person and she loved her children. She was a great wife and a lovely lady to be around.

“If any of the animals were unwell she got worried for them.

“She was just a lovely person and more people cared for her than she realised.

“There were lots of people at the funeral and they all cared very much for her.”

Helen was a passionate animal lover and kept a pony, two dogs, cockatoos, and a tortoise which are all being cared for by the family.

Donations, if desired, can be sent to charities ‘Missing People’ or ‘The Salvation Army’ as chosen by the Slaughter family.