Frustrated residents speak out about access road works in Pagham

“All of us are just so stressed. It’s absolutely ridiculous. The builders aren’t supposed to start on site before 8 o’clock in the morning with machinery. But they do it from about 7.30-7.45 in the morning. Every day.” So said Michael Mariner, a director and resident of Spinnaker view, a private estate in Pagham, the residents of which have been experiencing problems with neighbouring construction sites.

The plans involve building an access road to nine new homes behind The Inglenook, a grade-2 listed hotel on Pagham Road. A narrow track to the south of the hotel was originally earmarked for access, but planning officials originally said it might prove too dangerous. This decision was eventually overturned, however, after the inspectorate concluded it was safe and adequate. Deliveries can now be made to the site via The Inglenook access road.

Despite this,developers Future Build Specialists have since submitted revised plans for access via Spinnaker View, which would be facilitated by the removal of three parking spaces, hedges, trees and a footpath. There are also plans to create a pathway through the boundary fence to the new development in order to facilitate refuse collections.

Developers planning on building a new access road in Spinnaker View frustrates residents. Pic S Robards SR2112201 SUS-211220-145002001

But Mr Mariner says it is not just the new proposals he and other residents are struggling to accept, it’s the conduct of the company behind it.

Alongside the regular early starts- which have severely disrupted himself and other residents- Mr Mariner said residents have yet to be served formal notice about the revised application and parts of the development go beyond the parameters laid out by approved plans.

“They haven’t understood the letter of the law,” one resident said. “They’re supposed to have informed us about what they’re going to do and they haven’t told us any of that.”

“They think they’ve got a blank cheque for what they want to do. They’ve submitted lots of planning and disregarded whether it’s going to be accepted or not and went ahead with what they want to do,” another resident added.

One problem derives from the fact that roof trusses on the 9 home development, permission for which was granted separately to the road access, are now being built half a metre higher than specified, a fact which might impinge on the privacy of properties on either side of the development.

“My conservatory has a glass roof,” said one resident from the neighbouring Mill Farm. “And now I won’t be able to use it anymore. I don’t want people looking down on top of me.”

Ultimately the residents, who contribute to the maintenance of the private estate by paying a yearly fee, feel they have been unfairly cast aside in conversations about the work. Mr Mariner makes clear that residents do not want building to stop, they just want a real seat at the table.

“I’m not anti-building,” one resident said. “I’ve lived here for over 73 years and I’ve seen everywhere being built up, but there’s a way to do it.”