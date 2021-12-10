Plans have been submitted to Arun District Council for two studio flats, 11 one bedroom and 11 two bedroom flats on the site of the former Westside Supplies, west of 17 to 18 Durban Road.

In a planning statement on behalf of PHPM Properties, JDRM Architects said the 1,200sqm site is on the corner of the junction of Durban Road and Ash Grove.

There would be a four-storey single block with the top storey ‘significantly set back... to ensure visibility from the street level will be three storeys only’.

The proposed block of flats on the corner of Durban Road and Ash Grove

In all 30 per cent of the flats would be affordable, with 75 per cent of those for rent.

Twenty six parking spaces would be provided for residents, 24 in a secure undercroft and two by the gate, with six visitor spaces.

There would also be storage for 30 cycles.

The block would replace the now demolished one storey building.

The proposed block of flats from the corner of Durban Road and Tamarisk Close

A previous application for the site for a three storey block of eight one bedroom and six two bedroom flats was approved in 2019.