Dr Tim Fooks, who remains a practising GP, has had a successful 30-year career in the NHS where he specialised in the healthcare of children and young people.

The new chairman, who lives in West Chiltington, became the first medical doctor to hold the High Sheriff post when he was appointed in 2020, and brings a wealth of experience to the voluntary position.

Though the breadth of the role is wide-ranging, he said he will take a particular interest in supporting the university’s new School of Nursing and Allied Health, which opened in September.

Former High Sheriff of West Sussex Dr Tim Fooks has been appointed as the appointed chairman of governors at University of Chichester

Dr Fooks said: “The University of Chichester has now established itself as a top-class university based on an impressive foundation of teaching and research excellence across every subject it offers.

“The addition of the new courses for nursing and allied health professions will enhance its already strong health provision.

“Such success has only been possible because of the commitment, energy, and enthusiasm of both students and staff alike, and I am delighted and honoured to be able to add my support to ensure this brilliant university gains even better recognition for all its achievements within West Sussex and beyond.”

The Office of High Sheriff, which has been in existence in each county for more than 1,000 years, is an independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year.

During his time in post, Dr Fooks focused on safeguarding vulnerable people across West Sussex, using his experience in strategic roles in the NHS to improve the lives of hundreds of patients and families affected by Covid-19.

Having retired from medicine in March 2020, he returned just two weeks later to work on the frontline at urgent care clinics in hospital and GP community clinics during the pandemic .

Father-of-three Dr Fooks was recently awarded the Fellowship of the Royal College of General Practitioners and his surgery was rated Outstanding by the CQC.

A keen yachtsman, sailing out of Chichester Harbour, he also plays the cello in a Sussex orchestra.

University of Chichester vice-chancellor Professor Jane Longmore said she was delighted to welcome the former High Sheriff to the institution.

She said: “Tim’s experience across high-profile positions in the NHS and our local region will be invaluable as we look to build on our own recent success in becoming a top-25 UK university.

“He showed endless dedication to those most vulnerable in West Sussex during one of the most challenging periods in recent memory.

“His compassion, care, and support for those in need mirrors the ethos of our own community, these are the same values that our students develop while studying at Chichester.”