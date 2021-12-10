Plans have been submitted to Arun District Council for the change of use of Climping Campsite, Brookpit Lane.

A planning statement submitted by Philip Wagner Architects said the field, surrounded by farmland, was a children’s campsite from the 1930s until 2003 when it closed due to reduced demand.

It has a main building with a kitchen and communal eating facilities, a shower and toilet block and a large shed for storage, which would all remain but be repurposed.

“Such a picturesque site should be put to use in a way appropriate to this protected location and camping (which these days means caravans) is not appropriate for a site clearly visible from public footpaths,” the statement said.

It would also generate an unacceptable level of traffic on Crookthorn Lane and Brookpit Lane, which were busy at school drop off and pick up times.