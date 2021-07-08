Former Bognor councillor starts a movement to help young men deal with mental health

It’s called the Mancave Movement and it was started by former town councillor Simon McDougall, who says he has battled depression and anxiety for the last 30 years.

“I want to help support the next generation of men so that they can face the challenges of life knowing there is help and support within the local community for them,” he said.

Mr McDougall hopes to do that by establishing clubs across Sussex which provide men with a safe space in which to talk about their problems and express themselves.

Bognor resident Simon McDougal, founder of the Mancave Movement

The organisation is now actively looking for a venue and sponsors to help get the project off the ground.

“Male masculinity and the culture that men of my age grew up in has become toxic,” Mr McDougall said. “The ‘man-up, grow a pair and get on with it’ approach does not serve men in today’s society.

“I want to provide a safe place without judgement for men to come and talk and express their emotions.”