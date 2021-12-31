Ford Prison plans to demolish 10 accommodation billets

The Ford Road prison has notified Arun District Council of its plan to remove the 10 single storey wooden accommodation billets dating back to about the 1940s.

A brick building currently used as a multi-faith centre will also be demolished.

The dates given for the work are from January 3 to February 28, 2022.

The form before planners said the buildings do not meet fire regulations, they are single skin and are no longer fit for purpose.

“A view to refurbish was considered but found to be costly and not practicable,” it said.

Plans to house 120 inmates were recently revealed, including two two-storey blocks at the Ford Road prison along with an extension to the car park to add 80 spaces, storage facilities and an office, all within the existing perimeter fence.

That application said one block would be on the site of a current house block which is the subject of another future planning application for demolition.