A giant tiger kite ks190477-2

Flying high at Bognor Regis Kite Festival

A Pegasus horse, tigers and whales took to the skies of Bognor Regis at the weekend at the fifth annual Bognor Regis Kite Festival.

The free event took place at the King George V Playing Fields in Felpham over the bank holiday weekend which included displays, a Teddy Bear Parachute Drop from a kite, a kite making workshop and children’s entertainment.

A Pegasus kite ready for flight ks190477-5
The busy festival ks190477-6
Children enjoying joining in with entertainer Nick Clark ks190477-4
Visitors having fun flying their own kites ks190477-3
