Flying high at Bognor Regis Kite Festival

The free event took place at the King George V Playing Fields in Felpham over the bank holiday weekend which included displays, a Teddy Bear Parachute Drop from a kite, a kite making workshop and children’s entertainment.
A Pegasus horse, tigers and whales took to the skies of Bognor Regis at the weekend at the fifth annual Bognor Regis Kite Festival.
