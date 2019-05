Firefighters have been called to a large fire in Rustington.

According to a tweet by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, two fire engines from Littlehampton Fire Station were called to a large fire in the open on the A259 in Rustington between The Body Shop roundabout and Mill Lane roundabout.

The tweet said: "Remember that in these dry conditions there is an increased chance of wildfires."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is at a fire next to the A259 in Rustington

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is at a fire next to the A259 in Rustington