Festive fun on the Bognor Regis Ice Rink: photos

Festive fun continued on the Bognor Regis ice rink last weekend as residents strapped on their skates and took to the ice

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:03 am
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:04 am
The ice rink will be open until January 2 Photo: Neil Cooper

Having opened on November 27, the traditional, 30 by 20 metre ice rink can be found in The Regis Centre car park and it's set to stay open until January 2.

Tickets cost £9.50 for adults, but children, students and OAPs can get their skates on for £8.50. Family tickets, covering two adults and two children, are also available.

See some more of our best photos below.

Skating aids are available first come, first serve, giving everyone a chance to try out the ice. Photo: Neil Cooper
Skate sessions last for an hour. Photo: Neil Cooper
A warm welcome at the Bognor Regis ice rink.
Research suggests the first ice skaters started in Finland more than 4,000 years ago, to save energy during winter journeys. Photo: Neil Cooper
The Dutch first added blades to ice skates in the 14th century Photo: Neil Cooper
Bognor Regis