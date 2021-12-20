Festive fun on the Bognor Regis Ice Rink: photos
Festive fun continued on the Bognor Regis ice rink last weekend as residents strapped on their skates and took to the ice
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:03 am
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:04 am
Having opened on November 27, the traditional, 30 by 20 metre ice rink can be found in The Regis Centre car park and it's set to stay open until January 2.
Tickets cost £9.50 for adults, but children, students and OAPs can get their skates on for £8.50. Family tickets, covering two adults and two children, are also available.
