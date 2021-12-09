Felpham sea swimmers make a splash at launch of saucy calendar

Taking place at the Felpham Sailing Club from 10am to 1pm, the day gave residents a chance to meet the girls and buy a copy of the calendar for themselves.

At £10 a calendar and with lots of excitement around the release, the girls raised more than £3,000 through sales alone, a number they’re hoping to increase as the new year draws in.

The girls will also be selling the calendar at the Felpham Farmers’ Market on December 11, as well as the Dell Quay, Elmer and Felpham Christmas markets on December 18, and last-gasp buyers will get a chance to get their hands on a copy at a Felpham Post Office pop up shop on December 29.

The sea swimmers made a huge splash with their calendar. Photo: Jacqueline Rackham

All proceeds will fund vital end of life care at St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“I just hope this calendar makes people smile as much as making it made us smile,” said sea swimmer Janet Stockley-Pollard.

“We started it because we wanted to raise money for St Wilfrid’s but it’s grown into so much more. It’s about body positivity, it’s about friendship. There’s been so much growth from it.”

“Hopefully the pictures show the fun and the joy that we have. That sense of community in sea swimming, because it’s really fun,” added fellow sea swimmer Ana Gillespie.

Buoyed by the success of their calendar, the sea swimmers have already started planning next year’s with photographer Jacqueline Rackham. “It’s going to be bigger and better,” said Mrs Stockley-Pollard.