Things looked blooming marvellous at an open day organised by Felpham Flower Club.

There were floral displays, mini flower arranging demonstrations and refreshments at the event which was held on Saturday, September 14 to promote the club.

Heather Gamble, president of the Felpham Flower Club with her 1980's inspired arrangement. ks190506-5 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Margaret Hatton with work inspired by the arrangements of the 1960's. ks190506-4 JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Lyn Constable with her arrangement demonstrating flower arrangement in the early 2000's. ks190506-3 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Sandra Dean demonstrating at Felpham Flower Club. ks190506-1 JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more