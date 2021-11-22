Felpham Christmas Tree Lighting is back
Felpham's traditional Christmas Tree Lighting will return this year, having been cancelled last year due to Covid-19.
Christmas carols, mulled wine, mince pies and much, much more will be on offer next month, as Felpham' s traditional Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony returns following last year's Covid-19-induced cancellation.
Taking place at Grassmere Parade, Felpham, and organised by the Felpham Village Conservation Society, the event will see residents gather to celebrate the start of the festive season by lighting the village Christmas tree. The lighting ceremony will be open to the public and is set to take place on Friday, December 3, from 3.30 to 5pm.
With the exception of last year, the lighting ceremony has taken place in the village for more than ten years as a way to celebrate advent, and the tree has, for the last few years, been supplied by Butlin's.
For Felpham Village Conservation Society committee member Glenn Powell, the lighting ceremony is a great way to bring the community together and celebrate Christmas in as traditional a fashion as possible. "It's a very typical village community Christmas tree lighting," he said.
With free mulled wine, mince pies, a performance by the Felpham choir and appearances by pupils from Felpham Community College and Bishop Tufnell school, it certainly feels like it.
"This is a really important ceremony," Mr Powell said. "Because it's probably one of the first Felpham community activities since Covid. We weren't able to run our usual village fete, which we do in July. We weren't able to run Picnic in the Park, which we do in early September. It just didn't seem to be appropriate at the time. So this is the very first one we've been able to do. I think it's quite an important moment for a village like Felpham."