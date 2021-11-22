Felpham Christmas Tree Lighting is back

Christmas carols, mulled wine, mince pies and much, much more will be on offer next month, as Felpham' s traditional Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony returns following last year's Covid-19-induced cancellation.

Taking place at Grassmere Parade, Felpham, and organised by the Felpham Village Conservation Society, the event will see residents gather to celebrate the start of the festive season by lighting the village Christmas tree. The lighting ceremony will be open to the public and is set to take place on Friday, December 3, from 3.30 to 5pm.

With the exception of last year, the lighting ceremony has taken place in the village for more than ten years as a way to celebrate advent, and the tree has, for the last few years, been supplied by Butlin's.

The Felpham village Christmas light switch on, 2019.Photo: Felpham Village Conservation Society

For Felpham Village Conservation Society committee member Glenn Powell, the lighting ceremony is a great way to bring the community together and celebrate Christmas in as traditional a fashion as possible. "It's a very typical village community Christmas tree lighting," he said.

With free mulled wine, mince pies, a performance by the Felpham choir and appearances by pupils from Felpham Community College and Bishop Tufnell school, it certainly feels like it.