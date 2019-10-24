'Extraordinary' sea creature found on Selsey beach

An 'extraordinary' sea creature has been found on Selsey beach.

The animal, which is believed to be some kind of jellyfish, was found by Lillian Jones, her daughter Martha Chapman and Martha's dog on Saturday October 12.

Retired Selsey woman Lillian said: "It was the most extraordinary thing. It was sort of like the size of a small dinner plate."

The curios animal, which had a diameter of about 15cm, was joined on the beach by a number of dead fish, 'more than usual' Lillian said.

"At first I thought it was a toy. [Martha] looked it up and apparently they are from Australia."

After cautiously knocking the animal away from the water Lillian and Martha noticed unusual markings on both sides of the body.

"At the time I said 'it's an alien it's an alien'. I've lived here for five years and I have never seen anything like that on any beach."

Compass jellyfish were spotted along the beach earlier this year and marine hydrozoa Portuguese man o' war washed up on Wittering beaches in 2017 to the surprise of residents. Read more here: Portuguese man-of-war wash up on Wittering beaches

