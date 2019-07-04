Exclusive first look: Goodwood unveil this year’s Festival of Speed sculpture

In preparation for this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed an exclusive image of the iconic central feature displayed outside Goodwood House has been revealed.

This year’s structure celebrates Aston Martin, the 70th anniversary of the car company’s first race at Goodwood and the 60th anniversary of its historic 1959 World Sportscar Championship.

Designed by Gerry Judah, the sculpture will feature in several moments throughout the weekend, such as the landmark gathering of Michael Schumacher’s racing cars to mark the 25th anniversary of his first F1 title, to mark the celebration.

The popular annual event is returning for the 26th year and will begin today (Thursday, July 4) and run through to Sunday, July 7.

With a unique theme of ‘Speed Kings, Motorsport Record Breakers’, a wide range of celebrity guests and predicted nice weather, the event is expected to attract thousands of visitors from all over.

For further information on how to purchase tickets, opening times and parking information visit https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/goodwood-festival-of-speed-when-is-it-where-can-i-park-who-will-be-there-1-8981755