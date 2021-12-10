Electric charging point approved for McDonald’s in Bognor Regis
A rapid electric vehicle charging station can be installed at the McDonald’s drive through in Bognor Regis, planners have agreed.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 2:58 pm
Arun District Council officers said installing the station at 3 Oldlands Way ‘would not compromise the visual amenities or character of the area or highway safety’.
To view the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BE/151/21/PL.