Electric charging point approved for McDonald’s in Bognor Regis

A rapid electric vehicle charging station can be installed at the McDonald’s drive through in Bognor Regis, planners have agreed.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 10th December 2021, 2:58 pm

Arun District Council officers said installing the station at 3 Oldlands Way ‘would not compromise the visual amenities or character of the area or highway safety’.

To view the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BE/151/21/PL.

Read More

Read More
Four-storey block of 24 flats planned for Bognor Regis
An electric charging point can be installed at McDonald's in Bognor Regis. Photo: Steve Robards
McDonald'sBognor RegisArun District Council