Eastbourne Herald Christmas food reviews: Christmas pudding biscuits

India Wentworth – If you like Christmas pudding then these are great. They’ve got the spices and alcohol flavour of a pudding, but it’s not for me. The gingerbread flavour didn’t come through for the others. If you’d told me it was a normal digestive I would have believed you.

Jacob Panons – I love a biscuit and the Christmas pudding ones were amazing. I would definitely get them if they are available all year round. The gingerbread biscuit were slightly disappointing. I got a little heat on my tongue form the ginger but the taste wasn’t really there. As a biscuit it was great, but as a gingerbread biscuit it failed to live up to its name.