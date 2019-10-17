Duchess of Cornwall visits Sussex for several royal engagements

The Duchess of Cornwall was welcomed to numerous Sussex venues during a series of royal visits today (Thursday, September 17).

Four separate visits were scheduled for the Duchess over the course of the day.

Chailey, near Lewes, was the first stop of the day, where the Duchess opened a charity’s £3.1million activity centre.

Next stop was Ditchling – the village where the Duchess went to school – where she met with representatives from a museum where she is president.

Crawley’s Rape Crisis Centre for Surrey and Sussex was her next engagement, where she privately met survivors of sexual abuse before a special reception.

The Duchess’s final visit was at Bolney Wine Estate.