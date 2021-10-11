Dogs Trust Dog of the Week: Meet Tula – a bright and cheeky lurcher who loves to learn

The highly-active one-year-old is happiest when given the opportunity to express her energy.

She particularly enjoys activities that stimulate her busy brain, such as solving food-enrichment puzzles, participating in training and playing with her toys.

She would like to find an active family who can match her energy levels and support her with additional training.

Tula is an energetic lurcher who loves to learn

Tula is looking for a home where she is the only pet, and would like a garden of her own to enjoy some additional exercise. Everyone in her home must be over 16.

As she has an inclination for chasing other animals, Tula needs to be kept on a lead on walks and must wear a harness and muzzle in public. She would also like to be taken on walks in secluded locations to avoid seeing other dogs.

Tula would like to meet her family on multiple occasions to build up a bond before being taken home, so applicants must live within two hours of Dogs Trust' s Shoreham rehoming centre.