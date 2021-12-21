Dogs Trust Dog of the Week: Meet Biggles – a fun-loving lurcher looking for a home to ring in the New Year

Biggles’ carers at Dogs Trust say they are 'baffled as to how he hasn’t been chosen yet', and describe him as a fun-loving boy with lots of energy and a super smart brain to match.

Ever-enthusiastic to participate in his training, Biggles is seeking a family who could continue teaching him new skills, as well as assisting him with on-going behavioural support.

While he can sometimes forget his manners and the fact that he is no longer a puppy, Biggles tends to be misunderstood and is in fact a 'big softie' with a sensitive side and a lot of love to give.

Biggles is Dogs Trust's Dog of the Week and is looking for a new home.

An active lifestyle where he will have plenty of opportunity to express his energetic nature would be a dream come true.

Quieter walking areas will be needed while he settles into his routine, and he must be walked on his muzzle.

Biggles must live in an adult-only home, without any visiting children, and he must be the only pet in the household.

Despite this, he can be friendly with some dogs so could have walking buddies with calm, confident canines who would be tolerant of his ‘fervent’ greetings.

This endearing boy will make for a brilliant companion to an active family who can fully involve him an all aspects of their life.