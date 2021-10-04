Farmyard Fidos, a doggy day care centre in Rookery Farm, Flansham, unveiled its new and improved facilities on Friday (October 1).

Established in 2017, it now boasts a fenced facility for dog trainers, an on-site grooming service, and capacity to care for 24 pampered pooches at a time, across a brand new, and fully sustainable 240sqm metre facility converted from an open barn.

Alongside a fenced outdoor play area, the centre also boasts a 160sqm indoor dog run, giving pets somewhere to play when it rains.

Lucy Langmead with rescue dog Luna

The new facilities are also eco-friendly, with everything on site almost entirely powered by Rookery Farm's solar panels, and water provided by the farm's rainwater harvesting system.

For Ms Langmead, the expansion was inspired by a rapid growth in dog ownership and an increased need for bespoke care as people return to work and office life.

"It has been fantastic to see how many people have recognised the physical and mental wellbeing benefits of dog ownership during what has been an extremely trying period for us all," she said.

"With our new facility now ready we will be able to help a lot of these new owners return to their office or workplace comfortable in the knowledge that the wellbeing of their pet is 100% assured."

The outdoor play area at Farmyard Fidos

Ms Langmead's confidence is supported by statistics from the Pet Food Manufacturers association, which suggests that nearly 2 million households have bought a dog since the start of the pandemic and more than half of those new owners are between 16 and 34.