Dog reunited with owner after Pagham beach rescue

A dog was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped below a sea wall on Pagham beach yesterday (Thursday).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Bognor firefighters had to use a ladder to extricate a dog on Harbour Road, Pagham.

A spokesman said: "We received a call at 11:39am to an animal rescue. One fire engine attended the scene.

"Crews located the dog trapped below a sea wall. They extricated the animal using the short extension ladder."

In a post on social media yesterday, the county fire service said the dog was stuck down an eight foot drop on the beach.

It added: "She was lovely, but refused to walk back so she got a little lift and a lot of belly rubs!

Photo courtesy of Bognor Fire Station

"We’re hoping she can be reunited with her family soon."

A fire service spokesperson today confirmed the dog has been reunited with its owner.