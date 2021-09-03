Hanbury Properties is preparing to send a planning application to Arun District Council for up to 95 dwellings on land next to Woodgate Nurseries, Lidsey Road.

Luken Beck submitted a screening opinion statement on behalf of Hanbury Properties.

This is to find out the information that should be included within an environmental statement to go with the application.

A screening opnion application has been made for 95 homes at Wodgate

The statement said the plan was for two-storey homes with public open space and access from the A29 Lidsey Road.

The site is 3.2 hectares and comprises three agricultural fields.

To the east the boundary is Lidsey Road, the north has residential development and the south and west open countryside.

“It is considered the development will not have potential to generate significant environmental effects,” it said.

Arun said this was not the kind of development that required an environmental impact assessment and it was not within a sensitive site.

To view the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the reference