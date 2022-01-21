Dental surgery in Felpham can expand

Arun planners gave the thumbs up for a single storey extension to provide an additional surgery room, staff room and office space and better accessibility at the back of Newholme Dental Surgery, Middleton Road.

In their report officers said the site is occupied by a detached chalet bungalow which serves as a dentist.

Newholme Dental Surgery in Felpham has been given approval for an extension. Photo: Google Streetview

“The property has three surgery rooms with two in the loft space,” they said.

“The site features a driveway to the eastern side with a detached garage to the north eastern boundary.”

They said the extension would not be visible from the wider area and would be well integrated with the building.

Felpham Parish Council raised no objection to the plans and there was one letter of support from a resident who said there would be ‘more spaces for more patients to be seen’.

To see the decision to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference