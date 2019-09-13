Dead body found on Sussex beach after RNLI sea search

A dead body has been found on a beach in Sussex after a sea search by the RNLI.

According to Shoreham RNLI, both lifeboats were launched to reports of a body in the water at Hove yesterday morning (September 12).

Shoreham RNLI

Sussex Police was called to the scene as well.

A police spokesman said: "At 9am on Thursday, September 12, police received a report of a man’s body on the beach at Kingsway, Hove.

"Officers liaised with the Coastguard agency and paramedics, and the man was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

"The coroner’s officer has been informed and the cause of death is unexplained at this stage, pending examination."

The news led to members of the public paying tribute to the person who had died.

David Paul tweeted: "Our thoughts are with family and friends of the person who sadly lost their life in this incident.

"Also with members of the RNLI and other Emergency Service Family Members involved with this incident. Bless you all x"

(Video: Twitter/Shoreham RNLI)