Cut down on drinking with new Arun District Council service

Dry January might be coming to an end, but those looking to cut down on their drinking are in luck following the announcement of a new scheme by Arun District Council.

The council's wellbeing team will be offering one-to-one support, both virtually and in-person, for residents who have decided to reduce their alcohol consumption as part of a new free service.

The new service, organised in partnership with West Sussex County Council, supports anyone over 18, and residents can self-refer by visiting www.arunwellbeing.co.uk and completing the self-referral form. They can also call 01903 737862 to make contact with an advisor.

Looking to cut down on your drinking?

Councillor Jackie Pendleton, chair of the Housing and Wellbeing Services Committee, said: "Drinking is a commonly accepted lifestyle choice, but it can have but it can have a devastating impact on individuals and families if it gets out of control," she said.

"We know how tough the last couple of years have been on people and we know that many people might be drinking more than they were before the pandemic.

“If you think your drinking is getting out of hand, our Wellbeing Team can offer free, confidential, help and support.

“Trained advisors will work with you to show you how to take your drinking to a safer level or even help you to quit entirely if that’s what you want.”