Countdown to Christmas begins in Bognor: So what's happening in the town?

With the fun of Halloween now well and truly behind us, the countdown to Christmas begins in Bognor Regis - and there are some fun festive plans afoot.

Jason Passingham, Bognor Regis BID Chairman, said: "The BID has planned an eclectic Christmas experience for the town centre this year, and it’s great to showcase so many

talented local artists and performers.”

The BID has said it is 'thrilled' to be welcoming back ice skating on the prom for the third year running.

The rink will be in its usual spot next to the Alexandra Theatre at Place St Maur des Fosses from ThursdayNovember 21 to Sunday January 5 2020, with a host of new and traditional treats for everyone to enjoy — Not forgetting 8 foot tall bouncing elves at the opening.

Brad-new Christmas lights, courtesy of the town council, will be switched on in the town on Saturday (November 23)

Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the train station, Christmas art workshops at the theatre, street performers, entertainers and Coles Funfair Rides throughout the town and the magical new light displays will be switched on by the cast of the fantastic Spillers Pantomime The Wizard of Oz at 5.30pm.

Businesses in the Old Town will be celebrating the day in Victorian style, with costumed characters and a traditional music organ, in addition to the arts and crafts market taking place in the Methodist Church.

Celebrations will continue with businesses offering late night opening in the Old Town.

There’ll be an exhibition by local photographers, whose work you can view at 7-11 York Road, and a unique, three metre high sculpture created by local artist Samuel Lloyd will be installed at the corner of London Road and High Street.

Bognor Regis BID are helping the town get into the Christmas spirit with musicians and street artists performing over the four weekends leading up to the big day.

Saturday (November 30) marks the start of the BID’s events, with live music in various locations adding to the Christmas atmosphere, and a series of exhibitions and workshops by local artists at 7-11 York Road.

Look out for 'cheeky festive characters' in amongst the shoppers on the December 14 and 15 as you might bump into mischievous elves, roller skating presents, towering ice people and magical Christmas squirrels.

There’ll also be free face painting for children at the BID’s HQ at 2 York Road.

Children have the chance to win a special hamper by taking part in the BID’s Christmas hunt, looking for special items hidden in businesses’ windows, and there will be a number of mini-events running in different areas of the town.

Full details of all events, including timings, will be listed on the Love Bognor Regis website, with regular updates on the Love Bognor Reis Facebook page.

As in previous years, Arun District Council is supporting the town centre by offering free car parking at Fitzleet multi storey car park in Queensway on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas, starting on Saturday (November 30).