Retrospective plans have been submitted to turn The Gables Hotel, Crescent Road, into a large HMO.

At a meeting of the town council’s planning committee on Tuesday, January 11, councillors raised no objections but said they regretted the loss of the hotel.

Chairman Jeanette Warr (LDem, Hotham) said: “This is a very sad situation when we need accommodation for visitors to our town.”

Councillors heard the hotel had been given a licence to operate as an HMO in 2019 but having nine beds required it to also have planning permission.

Previously permission had been granted to turn it into flats.

Sandra Daniells (Independent, Pevensey) said when the licence was granted it had been operating as a hotel but it was no longer fit for purpose for this and was already running as an HMO.

“People are living there. It’s their home now,” she said.