Could you be nominated to switch on this Bognor pub’s Christmas lights?

The switch on is due to take place in The William Harwdwicke beer garden at 3pm on November 27. The lucky winner will be selected from a number of nominations to be made on the High Street pub’s Facebook page.

Pub manager Clare Frampton said the switch-on is all about celebrating the community after the challenges of the pandemic. “After such a tough time with the pandemic, we are looking to give back to someone who deserves to be celebrated,” she said.

“Wether this be someone who is a pillar of the community or someone who has been there for you personally.”

The William Hardwicke on High Street

In order to take part in the vote and nominate someone you think deserves to be switch the pub’s lights on, comment and tag your nomination on the William Hardwicke’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Alongside the beer-garden switch on, the day will also feature a variety of attractions designed to highlight a variety of local businesses. Stalls run by independent traders will be set up in the beer garden, a choir has been booked to sing, a BBQ, complete with traditional Christmas bratwurst, has been booked, and the mulled wine and mince pies will be plentiful.

“We’ve bought hundreds and hundreds of lights, so the decorations are going to look pretty spectacular,” Ms Frampton said.

“We just wanted to take the chance to spread some Christmas cheer, really.”

“I feel like we needed a bit of an uplift. It’s been a funny couple of years and I thought it would be nice to do something special for everybody.