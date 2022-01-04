Conservationists appeal for shark tag on Selsey coast

A conservationist group has appealed for any information concerning a shark satellite tag on Selsey Coast SUS-220401-122050001

French shark and ray conservationist group Association Apecs﻿ has called for Selsey residents in helping recover a satellite tag that had been detached from a porbeagle shark.

In a post of Facebook Association Apecs wrote: “A satellite tag we deployed on a porbeagle shark on the north coast of Brittany (France) has detached.

“The tag is maybe stranded on Waterfront Beach or Windmill Beach in Sesley since yesterday (January 2) evening.

“We don’t receive locations anymore so the tag batteries are probably empty.

“Please take a look if you have a walk on the beach.

“If this tag is recovered, we will have access to precious data on the movements of this shark.