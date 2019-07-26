Concerns growing for missing Bognor Regis man

Sussex Police is growing 'increasingly concerned' for a Bognor Regis man who hasn't been seen since visiting a relative in Hampshire on Monday (July 22).

Police said 64-year-old Colin Barley, who did have money on him, often visits Brighton and could be using public transport.

Colin Barley. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman said: "Colin Barley had visited his relative in Hampshire on July 22 and said he wasn’t returning to Bognor. He didn’t return to his home in Hazel Road and hasn’t been seen since.

"Colin is white, 5’ 8”, slim with a grey beard and black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey trilby hat and carrying multiple carrier bags.

"Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1528 of 22/07."