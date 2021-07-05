Community church helps clean Bognor’s streets

Starting out on Victoria Drive, where the church is based, the team quickly spread out across a variety of neighbouring roads with litter pickers and bin bags on the hunt for rubbish.

After a hard day’s work, the 32 volunteers cleared up 25 bags worth of rubbish, despite the rain.

Associate Minister Drury said he was pleased with the turnout, especially given the less than ideal weather and attributed the day’s success to the community’s desire to enact change.

Volunteers outside The Shore Community Church on Victoria Drive

“It’s part of a wider initiative that we’ve been brewing for some time as a church,” he said. “We wanted to become more of an eco-orientated church. So we got an eco-steering group together that allows us to think about how we, as a church, as a building, as a community and as individuals, could be caring for creation and doing that in both the town and in the locality.

“So I think, having promoted that a fair bit, people seemed keen to get stuck in. More people than we anticipated, which was really good.”

Of course, there are a thousand and one ways to help the environment that aren’t litter picking, but Mr Drury said it was the best reflection of the church’s community-minded focus.

“The beach is cleared up quite well on a regular basis, whereas the streets aren’t so much fun perhaps to clear up, but actually that’s where the bigger need is. I think it was about doing something which would have a direct impact on our local community and help everyone who lives around here.”