Coffin to be carried through streets of Sussex town in one of the strangest Halloween celebrations in the South East

With Halloween just weeks away, one Sussex town is gearing up to mark the occasion with a procession of the living dead following a coffin through the streets.

The spectacle takes part in Hastings on October 31 and forms part of the annual Voodoo Festival in the town

The procession of scary characters will be joined by a New Orleans Second Line brass band as it makes its way from the Jenny Lind pub in the High Street to the Albion in George Street, There will be live music at both venues.

Hastings has a reputation for its quirky and colourful festivals which include an annual Pirate Day when thousands of people in the town dress up as pirates and Jack in the Green - a colourful May traditional which sees a procession of musicians and dancers following a living tree through the streets.

More details of the macabre Halloween event are available on Hastings Voodoo Fest Facebook.

