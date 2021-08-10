Coastguard teams assist a capsized dinghy near Pagham Harbour

The Littlehampton and Selsey Coastguard Rescue Teams were paged to the reports at 3:47pm today (August 10) and set off immediately. Both lifeboats from the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) station in Selsey and the Coastguard Helicopter ‘Rescue 175’ were also deployed to the incident.

The call came from a person onshore, who had seen the dinghy capsize in the water.

Thankfully, by the time the rescue teams reached the vessel, the person in the water was unharmed, having righted himself after capsizing.

The coastguard were called to rescue a capsized vessel off Aldwick Beach on Friday (July 23)

All assets were able to stand down, and returned to the station at 16:20, but a spokesperson for the Selsey Coastguard Team was eager to emphasise that the first informant was right to do what they did.

“The coast and the sea can catch you out whether you’re local or not, they said.