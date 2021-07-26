Coastguard called to rescue capsized boat near Aldwick beach

Selsey inshore and all weather lifeboat teams were called to attend the incident, assisted by the Coastguard helicopter ‘Rescue 175’.

Once on the scene, teams confirmed that the casualties were safely out of the water and focused on recovering the vessel.

The inshore lifeboat recovered the capsized vessel and brought it safely to the shore. Afterwards, Coastguard Rescue Teams assisted in moving it further up the beach.

The coastguard were called to rescue a capsized vessel off Aldwick Beach on Friday (July 23)

With the casualties safe and the vessel successfully recovered, all assets were stood down and teams returned to the station at 10.15pm.