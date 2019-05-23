Cinema tickets up for grabs in Bognor competition

Children have been offered a chance to decorate their own wooden shields with their impression of Bognor Regis.

The shields, paid for by Grandads Front Room (GFR), have been cut, sanded, primed and had handles fitted by Men’s Sheds.

GFR founder Danny Dawes said: “The handles are fashioned from recycled bike innertubes from the Bognor Bike Community CIC and Bognorphenia and Family Support Work are coming together to help the children in the area bring them to life.

"We are asking each child to paint their vision of Bognor Regis onto the shield and the best girl and boy, judged by Steve Hearn, chairman of Bognor Carnival, will receive four tickets each to the Picturedrome Cinema from Grandads Front Room. This will be from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday, May 25, at The Community Shed, Durban Road.

"The Shields are available free but there are a limited number (approximately 40) and we shall provide all glue, glitter, fabrics, shiny bits, pipe cleaners brushes etc free of charge.

"Lets bring the Community together."