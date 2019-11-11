Christmas lights and trail part of 'exciting festive programme' in Chichester

Shoppers can experiencea virtual advent calendar and 'enjoy 12 days of fantastic offers from city centre businesses' from December 1 to December 12

'Building upon the success' of last year’s Christmas illuminations, the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) wants to create a 'warm welcome' for shoppers and visitors over the festive period.

It comes after the BID joined the Observer, and a number of local businesses, in taking part in Chichester District Council's Christmas campaign. Read more here

A BID spokesperson said: "Chichester BID is delighted to announce an exciting festive programme that aims to make Chichester city centre the destination of choice this Christmas.

"Building upon the success of last year’s Christmas illuminations, Chichester BID has organised another extensive and beautiful programme of lighting for the city centre.

"Following the positive feedback from the ‘soft launch light switch on’ last year, the city lighting programme will follow the same format with the side street lights being switched on from early November followed by the illumination of the main streets from November 23.

"This date coincides with the switch on of the Rotary Christmas Tree at the Chichester Cross, which will be accompanied by live music from local musicians and a choir from 5.30pm."

The BID said the city centre will play host to a 'fantastic new Elf Trail' this festive season for families to participate in.

"Commencing on November 23 until December 18, the fun festive trail invites visitors to locate 12 hidden elves around the city centre, in order to win one of the fantastic prizes that they are guarding," the spokesperson added.

"Details of the Elf Trail can be found in Chichester BID’s Festivities Brochure, which can be collected from most retail outlets within the city centre.

"Back by popular demand, the Live Snow Globe, Lost Elves and Brass Santas will be performing on the High Street in the lead up to Christmas and during the late-night shopping evening on Thursday 19 December."

Shoppers can also experience a virtual advent calendar and 'enjoy 12 days of fantastic offers from city centre businesses' from December 1 to December 12. Each day will promote a 'special offer or act of kindness' that is available to the public for one day only including a special offer on orders of the Chichester Gift Card.

Jeanette Hockley, member services manager said: “We’ve organised a special Christmas programme that is designed to support BID Members during the most important quarter of the year.

"The primary objective is to capture the attention of the shoppers, visitors and residents and entice them to experience all that our fantastic city centre has to offer over the festive season.”

Chichester BID is also hosting a window display competition for businesses in the city centre, which will be judged by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Chichester, Gillian Keegan.

The spokesperson said: "The competition will celebrate and showcase the creativity and effort that retailers put in to their displays over the festive period and create an extra special spectacle for visitors to enjoy.

"Members of the public can vote for their favourite window as part of a ‘People’s Choice’ category."

For more information on the Christmas programme in Chichester city centre, visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk/christmas.