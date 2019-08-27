Chocolate doughball takeaway idea for Chichester

A takeaway patisserie selling homemade chocolate doughballs could be on the way for Chichester as one of the first shops of its kind in Britain.

Bognor Regis resident Ali-Emre Sen, who runs the Clock House Cafe with his parents and the Sen Tapas bar and restaurant in Bognor Regis, has applied to convert a charity shop in Crane Street into an outlet for the desserts as well as takeaway drinks.

He said the vision was to offer something new for Chichester.

“We’ve got a cafe in Bognor and we didn’t want to open a cafe because there are already too many in Chichester and we wanted to do something different.

“They have crepes and waffles and all that but this is completely different, it’s doughballs with sauce inside and chocolate on top.”

The sweet doughballs would be freshly fried on the premisis and served warm, filled with a white or dark chocolate sauce or cream inside and coated with chocolate and other toppings. Teas and coffees would also be served to takeaway.

Mr Sen said the food was popular in Turkey but he didn’t believe it had been done in England, the closest food being a profiterole.

He has applied for a change of use at the unit formerly occupied by charity Scope.

Opening times would be 11am to 9pm, targetting tourists, students and families.

