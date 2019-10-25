Chichester University graduation photos 2019: Postgraduates celebrate at cathedral ceremonies

Chichester University’s postgraduate students have been celebrating at their graduation ceremonies.

The hard work and dedication of the students has been recognised with ceremonies taking place today and yesterday (October 24 and 25) at Chichester Cathedral.

Chichester graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral. Pic Steve Robards SR24101902

Chichester graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral. Pic Steve Robards SR24101902

Chichester graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral. Pic Steve Robards SR24101902

Chichester graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral. Pic Steve Robards SR24101902

