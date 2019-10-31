Chichester University graduate students celebrate as they collect their degrees

Hundreds of students from the University of Chichester have celebrated the end of their studies at graduation this week.

Hundreds of students from the University of Chichester have celebrated the end of their studies at graduation this week.

The postgraduates were joined by high-profile honorary figures as they collected their degrees in front of family and friends at ceremonies at Chichester Cathedral. The event marked a high point in what has been a commemorative year for the University, which celebrated its 180-year anniversary in 2019.

University vice-chancellor professor Jane Longmore commended the postgraduates for their hard work during the last year. She said: “On behalf of everyone at Chichester, I congratulate you all and wish you a very happy and successful future. Remember that you will learn as much from the journey of life as from your successes. Happiness comes from wisdom, authenticity, and compassion, and these are characteristics which this university has been promoting since 1839.”

Among the celebrating students was creative writing graduate Jessica Megan, who received a merit in her MA degree. “I have always loved English,” she said. “I am proud to have achieved this for myself. This undertaking taught me self-discipline and the importance of evidence and research. Thank you, Chi Uni, I will carry it with me forever.”

Liam Jefferson is a two-time University of Chichester graduate, studying a BSc and a MSc. He said: “Thank you Chichester for an unforgettable experience. I’m now looking forward to see what the next chapter brings.”