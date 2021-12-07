Children from year four of Westbourne Primary spent hours rehearsing an original song written and performed by Jeff Topp to show their support for the campaign SUS-210712-144403001

The Chichester schools have been raising money for the renovation of The Chapel at Graylingwell Park.

With just a week to go in the campaign effort, they are just £1,000 away from reaching the goal of £20,000 for the renovation.

Year four at Westbourne Primary School and years five and six form Jessie Younghusband have recorded a song, made donations and organised fundraising activities to bring the Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) one step at a time closer to success in their crowdfunding campaign to complete the renovations of The Chapel at Graylingwell Park.

Year 5 children from Jesse Younghusband School spent hours rehearsing an original song written and performed by Jeff Topp to show their support for the campaign

The Chapel at Graylingwell Park is a unique community building designed to make people in Chichester and the wider district feel better, reduce loneliness and find ways to connect in a positive way.

The children from the Chichester primary schools spent hours rehearsing an original song written and performed by Jeff Topp to show their support for the campaign, with inspiring lyrics encouraging people to ‘do one thing, to make a difference right away’.

Their support was particularly important as The Chapel will host schools’ programmes teaching young people about the history of the mental health treatment at Graylingwell Hospital and looking at its relevance today.

In addition to the school children singing, there has been a wonderful movement of people buying tickets to opening parties, becoming Friends of the Chapel, organising bake sales and free Santa visits asking for donations.

In addition, some local businesses have got right behind the project and made incredibly generous donations that have made such a difference, including Wellington Grange retirement home and the two construction companies Wates Group and United Living.

Clare de Bathe, CCDT’s director said: “The Chapel was always going to be a space for the whole community to be able to come together in and feel connected, but this crowdfunding campaign has meant everybody can get involved even before the doors are open, which has made the whole experience all the more magical.

“We are so extremely grateful for everybody that has got behind us and we hope that with just a little more support we will hit our target and maybe even go beyond it.

“The Chapel really will be a space in which we can all wonder and wander, laugh and learn and importantly feel better.”