Chichester residents left without water for more than two hours

A large number of Chichester residents have been left without water this afternoon (Wednesday).

In a post on Twitter, Portsmouth Water said technicians were 'on their way' to determine why residents are experiencing low pressure or no water at all.

It added: "Apologies to our customers in Chichester.

"Our technician is on site operating some valves to redirect supplies, therefore water should be restored shortly."

Speaking to the Observer, Antonio Lamalho, who lives in Graylingwell Drive, said: "We have been without water for more than two hours.

"I have a three-year-old at home and there is a lot of things I need to do. We were not prepared for this."

News

Chris Casburn said the whole of New Park Road is without water, including a restaurant and hair salon.

He said: "It is not disastrous for me but it will not be too helpful for them, especially if someone was in the middle of having their hair done.

"I understand it is also affecting Adelaide Road."

