Chichester, Petworth and Bognor firefighters recognised in annual fire service awards

Firefighters from Chichester and the surrounding area were recognised at the annual West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service awards.

Long service, commitment and dedication to the community was recognised at a ceremony at Arundel Castle on Monday, September 9.

Simon Apps joined the fire service in February, 1998, and has been based at Petworth for more than 20 years. He has progressed from firefighter to crew manager.

Mark Bateman has carried out his 20 plus years’ service at Selsey and has progressed to his current role of retained crew manager there.

Suzanne Goff has been a firefighter for more than half her life, serving at Horley, Tangmere, Chichester and Littlehampton.

She is currently the watch manager in charge of Chichester B Watch.

She has achieved a number of firsts in West Sussex; she was the first woman to be substantively promoted to leading firefighter, the first woman to pass her sub officers exam and the only woman to gain a station officer qualification.

Andrew Phillips joined London Fire Brigade in July, 1998, and spent nearly eight years there before transferring to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service in October, 2005.

He has worked at Crawley, Shoreham, Horsham and now Bognor, where he has been since 2008.

Phil Pitham has carried out more than 20 years of service as a retained firefighter at Selsey Fire Station, where his father served for many years. He also joined the lifeboat service as part of the crew rising to the respected position of boat mechanic.

Simon Woodland joined the fire service in West Sussex in May, 1998, and was first posted to Red Watch Horsham where he spent the first five years of his service, followed by Blue Watch Chichester and Bognor.

For the last six years he has been a youth instructor with the targeted education team, helping to educate young people to the dangers of fire.

Commenting on the awards, chief fire officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton said: “It was an absolute honour to celebrate the very best of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the people who make it what it is.”

The full list of winners was as follows:

Long Service and Good Conduct Medals:

Simon Apps, Petworth

Mark Bateman, Selsey

Peter Bishop, Crawley

Julian Bridgman, Crawley

Lee Burridge, Crawley

Gareth Evans, Crawley

Martin Gray, Worthing

Suzanne Goff, Chichester

Steve Gwynn, Burgess Hill

Mark Green, Littlehampton

Nigel Kipping, Worthing

Steve Mayes, Storrington

Nick Myerscough, Arundel

Janine Nicholls, Shoream

Andrew (Nick) Parsons

Andrew Phillips, Bognor

Phil Pitham, Selsey

Richard Poole, Steyning

Eddie Preece, Shoreham

Liberatto Venditto, Worthing

Simon Woodland, Bognor Regis

The Meritorious Medal and Certificate for 40 years of service:

Richard Bond

Nick Hedley, Partridge Green

Chief Fire Officer Commendation Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mark Butler

The Rob Mapley Shining Star Award: Simon Boyling

The Parham House Award sponsored by Lady Emma Barnard:Lee Aggett

Team of the Year Award in memory of Simon Constable: County Fleet Management

Volunteer of the Year Award: Richard Mattock

Charity Champion Award in memory of Mark Butler: East Grinstead Fire Station